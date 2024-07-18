- More
This year's middle-distance scene desperately needs fresh blood - and it's finally about to get it
After promising much early on, the Group 1 middle-distance scene has turned into something of a damp squib this season – but that should be about to change.
The injury to King Of Steel and the absences over the summer of White Birch, Passenger and Economics – all of whom looked set to have a big say in the major races after impressive performances in May – has left the best racing Britain has to offer resembling more of a Ballydoyle benefit.
Of the five Group 1s between 1m2f and 1m4f run in Britain this season, Aidan O’Brien has won four of them, the since-retired Ezeliya’s Oaks triumph being the outlier as Luxembourg, City Of Troy and Auguste Rodin have made hay.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Chance for racing to take a stand over violence against women in wake of Hunt family tragedy
- The whole of racing will benefit as Riding A Dream takes a step closer to reality
- The curious case of the top-class filly who still isn't getting the adulation she deserves
- The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent
- Huge toll taken on Chris Honour as Hillsin investigation passes a year without a verdict
- Chance for racing to take a stand over violence against women in wake of Hunt family tragedy
- The whole of racing will benefit as Riding A Dream takes a step closer to reality
- The curious case of the top-class filly who still isn't getting the adulation she deserves
- The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent
- Huge toll taken on Chris Honour as Hillsin investigation passes a year without a verdict