This year's middle-distance scene desperately needs fresh blood - and it's finally about to get it

After promising much early on, the Group 1 middle-distance scene has turned into something of a damp squib this season – but that should be about to change.

The injury to King Of Steel and the absences over the summer of White Birch, Passenger and Economics – all of whom looked set to have a big say in the major races after impressive performances in May – has left the best racing Britain has to offer resembling more of a Ballydoyle benefit.

Of the five Group 1s between 1m2f and 1m4f run in Britain this season, Aidan O’Brien has won four of them, the since-retired Ezeliya’s Oaks triumph being the outlier as Luxembourg, City Of Troy and Auguste Rodin have made hay.