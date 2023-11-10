This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win
How do you feel about getting stuck into short-priced favourites? My theory has always been that there is no need to go looking for alternatives if they don’t exist. The trick is obviously to avoid the losers and find the winners and at short prices you have to be sure. So, if there are any nagging doubts in the back of your mind, let them go and don't get involved. If they win, they win. There is no harm in letting them run away without your cash. If you have doubts, stay away. If you don't, get stuck in.
Punters are faced with a whole host of skinny favourites this weekend, plenty of them at Down Royal, and here's hoping we can find the right ones to row in behind.
The opening Lisburn & Castlereagh City 3-Y-O Hurdle (12.35) is a head-to-head between Cossack Chach and Wodhooh. The latter has two wins to her name this season and, even though she’s guaranteed to be short, she looks to be the first ingredient of any short-priced cocktail. I will certainly be taking a sup.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame
- Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut
- I can't wait to get stuck into Champions Day with this confident bet in the opener
- Saturday is gonna be the day for this 66-1 outsider in the Cesarewitch
- How could you possibly rely on Inspiral? I'm taking her on with a cracking each-way wager
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame
- Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut
- I can't wait to get stuck into Champions Day with this confident bet in the opener
- Saturday is gonna be the day for this 66-1 outsider in the Cesarewitch
- How could you possibly rely on Inspiral? I'm taking her on with a cracking each-way wager