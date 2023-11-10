This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win

How do you feel about getting stuck into short-priced favourites? My theory has always been that there is no need to go looking for alternatives if they don’t exist. The trick is obviously to avoid the losers and find the winners and at short prices you have to be sure. So, if there are any nagging doubts in the back of your mind, let them go and don't get involved. If they win, they win. There is no harm in letting them run away without your cash. If you have doubts, stay away. If you don't, get stuck in.

Punters are faced with a whole host of skinny favourites this weekend, plenty of them at Down Royal, and here's hoping we can find the right ones to row in behind.

The opening Lisburn & Castlereagh City 3-Y-O Hurdle (12.35) is a head-to-head between Cossack Chach and Wodhooh . The latter has two wins to her name this season and, even though she’s guaranteed to be short, she looks to be the first ingredient of any short-priced cocktail. I will certainly be taking a sup.