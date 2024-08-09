Racing Post logo
Another View
premium

This equine ambassador made my racecourse visit memorable - and more tracks should appoint their own

author image
Digital journalist
Baron Alco is fed carrots and embraced by racegoers at Plumpton
Baron Alco is fed carrots and embraced by racegoers at Plumpton

I have been lucky enough to enjoy several lovely racecourse experiences this year, but the one that stands out came at Plumpton in March.

That’s because upon arriving at the track I was greeted by the sprightly Baron Alco, who stood in pride of place in his own dedicated stable overlooking the parade ring by the racecourse entrance.

The 13-year-old’s racing days may be over but he is as busy as ever. In between the odd show, the seven-time winner is Plumpton’s Retraining of Racehorses equine ambassador.

