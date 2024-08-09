This equine ambassador made my racecourse visit memorable - and more tracks should appoint their own

I have been lucky enough to enjoy several lovely racecourse experiences this year, but the one that stands out came at Plumpton in March.

That’s because upon arriving at the track I was greeted by the sprightly Baron Alco , who stood in pride of place in his own dedicated stable overlooking the parade ring by the racecourse entrance.

The 13-year-old’s racing days may be over but he is as busy as ever. In between the odd show, the seven-time winner is Plumpton’s Retraining of Racehorses equine ambassador.