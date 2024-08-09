FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
This equine ambassador made my racecourse visit memorable - and more tracks should appoint their own
Baron Alco is fed carrots and embraced by racegoers at Plumpton
I have been lucky enough to enjoy several lovely racecourse experiences this year, but the one that stands out came at Plumpton in March.
That’s because upon arriving at the track I was greeted by the sprightly Baron Alco, who stood in pride of place in his own dedicated stable overlooking the parade ring by the racecourse entrance.
The 13-year-old’s racing days may be over but he is as busy as ever. In between the odd show, the seven-time winner is Plumpton’s Retraining of Racehorses equine ambassador.
- Rivalries, needle and a bit of madness: racing could learn a hell of a lot from the Olympics
- We're not making a big political statement with more women riders - it's just that they're very popular
- Betting is a good thing - and there should be nothing unfashionable or even shameful about saying so
- IHRB has put its neck on the line with Petrol Head decision - and it now has one big question to answer
- Was Istabraq the only great champion Aidan O'Brien has ever trained? It's the question to separate a true anorak from the crowd
