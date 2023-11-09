There were few more interesting trainers than David Brown - the self-made millionaire who wanted to listen to everyone
Among the most relaxed of all the racing yards I've flitted through was the one near Newark where David Brown was based for much of his 15-year training career. I visited him there a dozen years ago during the heady days when Doncaster Rover and Frederick Engels were both on the premises and was struck by the trainer's demeanour: poised, self-possessed. He seemed happy in his own skin.
It was a slight surprise to hear he was retiring in January but then this week came the news that he had died after a long illness, gone too soon at the age of 79. It's a terrible pity he wasn't given more time and a pity, too, he didn't get to train for longer because he had interesting things to say on the subject and a contribution to make.
There can't have been many who have had a career like him, a stable lad who moved into industry, made a fortune and came back to the game when he could afford to play it on his terms. If we made it a bit easier for ambitious youngsters to start out in the training game with only modest financial backing, someone like him would be more likely to spend their entire working life in the sport rather than giving someone else the benefit of the productive 40 years in the middle.
