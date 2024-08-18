- More
The times may have changed but William Hill's commitment to the Great St Wilfrid remains steadfast
Nothing shows how much times have changed more than poring through the names in an old racing result.
That was my thought as I looked up what happened in the 1994 Great St Wilfrid Handicap, won by Whittle Woods Girl for the sadly missed Eric Alston, who gave up training to care for his wife, his childhood sweetheart.
It was quite a race. Runner-up Hever Golf Rose, beaten a short head at Ripon as she tried to give the winner two stone, soon tired of carrying big weights in handicaps — and won the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp little more than a year later.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Racing's workforce is close to breaking point - we need change now, not in 2026
- National Horseracing College's service to racing over 40 years should not be underestimated
- Dan Skelton's fast start a statement of intent with the jumps season soon starting to come to life
- It's a desperate time for Welsh sports fans - so thank goodness for this golden age of jump jockeys
- Give more respect to the sprinters. Ratings say otherwise but the flying machines are still producing fireworks
- Racing's workforce is close to breaking point - we need change now, not in 2026
- National Horseracing College's service to racing over 40 years should not be underestimated
- Dan Skelton's fast start a statement of intent with the jumps season soon starting to come to life
- It's a desperate time for Welsh sports fans - so thank goodness for this golden age of jump jockeys
- Give more respect to the sprinters. Ratings say otherwise but the flying machines are still producing fireworks