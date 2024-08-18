Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

The times may have changed but William Hill's commitment to the Great St Wilfrid remains steadfast

author image
Reporter
Dare To Hope (purple) wins the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap
Dare To Hope won the latest William Great St Wilfrid Handicap 30 years on from the first Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nothing shows how much times have changed more than poring through the names in an old racing result.

That was my thought as I looked up what happened in the 1994 Great St Wilfrid Handicap, won by Whittle Woods Girl for the sadly missed Eric Alston, who gave up training to care for his wife, his childhood sweetheart.

It was quite a race. Runner-up Hever Golf Rose, beaten a short head at Ripon as she tried to give the winner two stone, soon tired of carrying big weights in handicaps — and won the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp little more than a year later.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View