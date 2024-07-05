The rise of the red hood: racing's latest fad goes against the basic goal of the sport

Has anyone else noticed the invasion of red hoods on British racecourses? If you happened to be paddock side at Royal Ascot, the takeover was impossible to miss.

Never mind floral patterns and big hats, the hot trend at Ascot this year was definitely wearing a red hood to post, as was highlighted when half the field for the Prince of Wales's Stakes – the Group 1 feature on day two of the royal meeting – left the paddock in hoods that were then removed at the start.

On the same day, ten of the 24 runners for the Kensington Palace Stakes sported the same headgear, while later in the week 13 runners in the Sandringham and nine in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes paraded in red.