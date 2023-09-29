The Middle Park looks ripe for a strange result - so take a chance on this 33-1 outsider

It's a wide-open Arc and I probably won't even have a bet in it, but if you forced me to have a fiver on something I would stick it on Bay Bridge at 14-1. That's not the worst price in the world.

Sir Michael Stoute's five-year-old has spent most of his career over a mile and a quarter, but it looked to me as though he might be even better over a mile and a half judging by his first try over the trip in the September Stakes at Kempton. He certainly wasn't stopping at the line and, given he has a really good draw and will like the ground, he looks sure to be in the thick of things.

He wouldn't be a confident selection, or anything close to it, as cases could be made for so many in the race. It's a competitive Arc and one I'm really looking forward to watching.