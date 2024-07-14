Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 PerthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 PerthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent

author image
Digital journalist
Adam Kirby in one of the barns at his pre-training farm near Newmarket26.5.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Adam Kirby: won two July Cups but has made a quiet exit from the weighing roomCredit: Edward Whitaker

Saturday’s July Cup had me reminiscing about previous runnings and missing the kind of epic performances we used to see from the likes of Stravinsky and Oasis Dream.  

The race has been won by many sprinting greats and has also played host to a galaxy of world-class jockeys like Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery, Walter Swinburn, Willie Carson and Steve Cauthen. 

A lesser-known name features twice on the honour roll and arguably deserves more plaudits not just for those wonderful victories on Lethal Force and Harry Angel, but for his entire career. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View