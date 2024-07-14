The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent

Saturday’s July Cup had me reminiscing about previous runnings and missing the kind of epic performances we used to see from the likes of Stravinsky and Oasis Dream.

The race has been won by many sprinting greats and has also played host to a galaxy of world-class jockeys like Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery, Walter Swinburn, Willie Carson and Steve Cauthen.

A lesser-known name features twice on the honour roll and arguably deserves more plaudits not just for those wonderful victories on Lethal Force and Harry Angel, but for his entire career.