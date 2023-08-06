Racing Post logo
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

The horse has well and truly bolted over the whip as Japan follows our lead

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Hukum and Westover fought out a furious finish to the King George, following which both Jim Crowley and Rob Hornby received whip bans
Hukum and Westover fought out a furious finish to the King George, following which both Jim Crowley and Rob Hornby received whip bansCredit: Edward Whitaker

I have not done many columns on the whip. 

It's a polarising issue, although that is not the reason I have largely stayed away. Annoying certain folk is often the necessary consequence of a column and it should not be avoided. My reticence in contributing to the whip debate has stemmed from invariably being able to sympathise with the arguments expressed by people shouting at either side. And goodness, there has been a lot of shouting.

The volume has increased since the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes resulted (eventually) in Jim Crowley incurring a 20-day ban and £10,000 fine as a result of hitting Hukum nine times, three more than the permitted limit and only one stroke shy of the number that would have triggered disqualification. Rob Hornby, rider of runner-up Westover, was given four days, half the total he would have received prior to the easing of penalties announced last week.

Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 6 August 2023
