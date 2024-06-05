Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

The Derby day winner from North Yorkshire who is making the training game look easy

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Gemma Tutty trainer of Mostly Cloudy after the Brown Jack Handicap
Gemma Tutty: Derby day success with Blue StormCredit: Edward Whitaker

Derby day at Epsom last Saturday could prove a pivotal point in the career of one of the brightest training prospects around. 

It might have got a bit lost in all the fanfare surrounding City Of Troy, but Blue Storm's success earlier on the card felt like a seminal moment for Gemma Tutty, who enhanced her burgeoning reputation in the £75,000 3YO Dash with a colt who is now bound for Royal Ascot.

The North Yorkshire trainer, in her third season since taking out a licence, had not been to Epsom before, but she is quickly showing she belongs at the biggest meetings. It was the same on the first day of the season when she won the similarly valuable Spring Mile at Doncaster's Lincoln fixture with Look Back Smiling.

