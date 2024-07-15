Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

The curious case of the top-class filly who still isn't getting the adulation she deserves

author image
Reporter
Porta Fortuna is in a class of her own in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket
Porta Fortuna: not getting the credit she deserves?Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Some horses are just unheralded by nature and Porta Fortuna seems to be the latest. Her electric display in Friday's Falmouth Stakes cemented her status as an elite filly. 

In thundering three and three-quarter lengths clear of Jabaara, she earned a Racing Post Rating of 118, making her comfortably the best filly of her generation, given she is now 3lb clear of Oaks heroine Ezeliya.

It puts her joint third with Emily Upjohn on RPRs among fillies and mares of all ages, behind Asfoora and Bluestocking on 120, and not many would wager confidently that Porta Fortuna won't shut that gap before the end of year, given connections are dreaming suitably big.

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

