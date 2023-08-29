Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

The curious case of Karloss and the jeep: investigation into Charles Byrnes's mad Monday is most definitely needed

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Charles Byrnes: trainer of Blazing Khal
Charles Byrnes: tweet shed some light on bizarre events surrounding Karloss's absenceCredit: Edward Whitaker

August bank holiday Monday in the UK; a humble racetrack, multiple bets, gamble landed, an unfortunate non-runner, investigations follow.

Charles Byrnes hit the target with three of his four runners at Downpatrick on Monday. A potential four-timer went astray when market drifter I Am Spider Man failed miserably. Another of the stable's intended runners did not make it to the track but a gamble was landed in the same race with Anyway, a horse bought by Byrnes for €20,000 at the Goffs Land Rover Sale in 2021 but trained by Ken Budds from the outset of his racing career.

The absence of the Byrnes-trained Karloss from the race won by Anyway is an intriguing aspect of the affair. According to the report of the Downpatrick stewards, Byrnes explained how "Karloss slipped in the trailer and sweated up en route to today's fixture so it was felt in his best interest to be withdrawn". Byrnes "further stated that the owners of Karloss were travelling behind him so they brought Karloss back to his yard and that is why he did not arrive at the races with his other runners".

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 14:38, 29 August 2023
icon
more inAlan Sweetman
more inAlan Sweetman