The bet of the weekend is at Huntingdon on Sunday and I will be getting stuck in

I will almost certainly be relying on Willie Mullins to ensure it is a profitable Cheltenham Festival for me the week after next but I am taking on both his representatives in the feature PS Supplies Doors & Floors Flyingbolt Novice Chase () at Navan on Saturday with .

On all known form it is a straight shootout between Flame Bearer and Hollow Games, both of whom had their limitations exposed at the highest level recently and are aiming to bounce back to their best in calmer waters.

Hollow Games was very impressive on his chasing debut at Navan in November and gets my vote to take care of Flame Bearer, whose easy beginners' chase win has been sandwiched between two ordinary efforts which leaves him with a bit to prove over fences. His stablemate Ha D'Or also has questions to answer following his lethargic effort at Punchestown last time. Hollow Games will do for me.