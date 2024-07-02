- More
Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark
In 20 years at the Racing Post, I have received many wonderful bits of advice from colleagues – there’s no chance I’d have lasted this long without the bosses seeing through me otherwise – but one that has always stuck firmly in my mind came from our former football doyen Kevin Pullein: remember that sometimes things just happen.
Pullein, of course, was referring to football matches and the fact that sometimes circumstances will fall in favour of a certain team for no reason whatsoever, perhaps nothing more than a lucky bounce of the ball here or there, and we should always be careful when betting not to read too much into what might just be a completely random result or even set of results. Indeed, Pullein also suggested that we might more accurately assess the performances of teams if it were possible to watch a match with all the goals wiped from the recording.
I recalled Pullein’s words when seeing some of the negative reaction to Kieran Shoemark’s ride on Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. I wonder what some of those criticising the jockey would have said if you had stopped the video at the furlong pole and asked what they thought of his ride then.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday
- There's always time to talk about how Royal Ascot gets so many of the important things right
- Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
- Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds
- Don't underestimate White Birch - this will be a serious test for City Of Troy on Saturday
- There's always time to talk about how Royal Ascot gets so many of the important things right
- Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
- Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds