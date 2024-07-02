Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Sometimes things just happen: wise words of a former colleague ring true when it comes to Kieran Shoemark

author image
Premium editor
Rossa Ryan and Bluestocking get the better of Emily Upjohn
Kieran Shoemark and Emily Upjohn (left) are overhauled by Rossa Ryan on BluestockingCredit: Patrick McCann

In 20 years at the Racing Post, I have received many wonderful bits of advice from colleagues – there’s no chance I’d have lasted this long without the bosses seeing through me otherwise – but one that has always stuck firmly in my mind came from our former football doyen Kevin Pullein: remember that sometimes things just happen.

Pullein, of course, was referring to football matches and the fact that sometimes circumstances will fall in favour of a certain team for no reason whatsoever, perhaps nothing more than a lucky bounce of the ball here or there, and we should always be careful when betting not to read too much into what might just be a completely random result or even set of results. Indeed, Pullein also suggested that we might more accurately assess the performances of teams if it were possible to watch a match with all the goals wiped from the recording.

I recalled Pullein’s words when seeing some of the negative reaction to Kieran Shoemark’s ride on Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. I wonder what some of those criticising the jockey would have said if you had stopped the video at the furlong pole and asked what they thought of his ride then.

