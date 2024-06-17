Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Smaller Irish trainers poised to make big impression on royal meeting

author image
Reporter
Diego Dias: has already had a Group 1 runner
Diego Dias: Irish-based trainer represented by Queen Mary favourite Make HasteCredit: Patrick McCann

From an early stage of this Flat season, there has been a healthy variety in the names of winning trainers at some of Ireland's biggest meetings, as my colleague Alan Sweetman noted in an Another View column, and that has translated into some particularly interesting runners for smaller Irish yards at Royal Ascot this week – even if the absence of White Birch from the Prince of Wales's Stakes is a bitter blow for his trainer John Murphy.

Irish trainers dominate the top end of the market in the Ascot Stakes on day one and Boher Road seems to have a cracking chance for Jarlath Fahey.

A shrewd dual-purpose trainer, Fahey has saddled one runner at this meeting before and duly hit the bullseye when Jennies Jewel won this race in 2016 under a cracking front-running ride from Ronan Whelan.

