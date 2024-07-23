Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Sapphire provides a snapshot of Ireland's sprint decline - and it runs much deeper than one race

author image
Features writer
Believing: won the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday for trainer George Boughey
Believing: won the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday for trainer George Boughey

Ireland's sprinting division is at a low ebb, a situation serious enough to merit a wholesale review by the authorities, working with breeders, trainers, owners and agents to identify potential remedies.

The home team took a familiar hammering when Believing led home a one-two-three for the visitors in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes over five furlongs at the Curragh on Saturday.

It was a sobering weekend across the board, with You Got To Me becoming the third British-trained Classic winner of the 2024 Irish season, and Pattern success for two other raiders, Poet Master and Royal Dress. However, such details are merely a snapshot in time and are not necessarily significant in the overall scheme. 

