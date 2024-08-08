Rivalries, needle and a bit of madness: racing could learn a hell of a lot from the Olympics

The Olympics is a fantastic two weeks of brilliant sport. It's also a fascinating study as to what connects with the public in the modern sporting landscape.

With so much going on it's difficult to cut through, and it generally takes several things.

Firstly, we have British or Irish contenders. People are attracted to the success of those they can identify with – it's why the likes of Hollie Doyle, Rachael Blackmore and Bryony Frost have garnered such a following, because for 50 per cent of the population they are much more relatable.