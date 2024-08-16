Racing's workforce is close to breaking point - we need change now, not in 2026

When I was a travelling head girl, I attended more than 250 days of racing a year, and many others racked up more than that. Now, as vice-president of the National Association of Racing Staff (Nars), I know that the majority of yards in Britain face an increasing problem of staff not wanting to go racing because they are fed up with the sheer volume of it.

Can you imagine putting in all those hours caring for your horses and then not wanting to go and watch them perform? But racing’s workforce is tired – and tired of going racing.

Even trying to organise activities for racing staff is becoming increasingly difficult because there is always a meeting on somewhere and, on a rare day there isn’t racing, these staff want to be at home.