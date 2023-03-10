Promising filly rates a proper play if you're looking to boost your Cheltenham funds

I'm staying away from Sandown and all the British cards this weekend and sticking to home soil, and Libby is where I'm looking to beef up my bank for next week.

She runs in the second division of the Goresbridge Maiden Hurdle () at Gowran Park and is my banker of the entire weekend. I'll be disappointed if she doesn't get the job done.

As a four-year-old filly Libby is receiving a mountain of weight from her rivals and this looks a golden opportunity for her to break her duck over hurdles at the fifth attempt.