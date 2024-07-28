- More
Politicians may be out of the race as British racing's leaders look to business world for the sport's next chair
It is hard to believe any sport has participants who engage more with the politics of their sport than racing. We learned on Saturday one high-profile trainer wants a certain former Westminster politician to lead the sport. That is not going to happen – and based on Saturday's Newcastle card, racing's participants are not going to be any less animated in their quest for greater transparency.
The Saturday just gone was different to any other in the calendar. As part of the two-year premierisation trial, only three meetings are permitted to be staged between 2pm and 4pm on the majority of Saturdays. The rule has been applied to all Saturdays on which a Group 1 race is programmed, the single exception being King George day. When owners and trainers looked at the prize-money available at the Arena Racing Company-owned Newcastle, the break from the norm must have looked unfathomably strange.
Ascot's card was worth a total of £1.77 million. York, the afternoon's second ITV fixture, offered £336,000 for its seven races, while Chester's purse pot reached £145,000. In stark contrast, Newcastle paid out just £51,000.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
- Racing has been given a priceless opportunity - but insight and access cannot be just for Friday nights
- With a quivering but unequivocal voice, the racing family sends love to John and Amy Hunt
- Racing needs to build on Starmer's positive early signals - which means not bringing a former Tory MP to the BHA
- Crass optics of Tony Martin celebrating a Newcastle winner cannot have helped racing’s image
- 'No place on earth that can compare to the lusciousness of what you have here' - Royal Ascot gave British racing good reason to feel proud
- Racing has been given a priceless opportunity - but insight and access cannot be just for Friday nights
- With a quivering but unequivocal voice, the racing family sends love to John and Amy Hunt
- Racing needs to build on Starmer's positive early signals - which means not bringing a former Tory MP to the BHA
- Crass optics of Tony Martin celebrating a Newcastle winner cannot have helped racing’s image
- 'No place on earth that can compare to the lusciousness of what you have here' - Royal Ascot gave British racing good reason to feel proud