Paul Nicholls is in for a super Saturday - plus an each-way fancy for the Betfair Hurdle

It is the calm after the storm following a delightful Dublin Racing Festival where State Man did exactly what I was hoping he would do. He ensured it was a profitable meeting for me and I hope it was for you too.

This weekend might not be the Dublin Racing Festival, but there is still some high-quality action with plenty of pointers for the big banquet in the Cotswolds next month.

Speaking of Cheltenham clues, the winner of the opening Jim Nolan Transport Supporting Kill GAA Rated Novice Hurdle () at Naas has gone on to land the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle in three of the last four years – Band Of Outlaws (2019), Aramax (2020) and Brazil (2022).