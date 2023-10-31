Next question please! Racing press conferences and dedicated media time needed to sell the sport

Friday at Cheltenham was a dramatic, powerful day for those working on course. It started with Nigel Twiston-Davies coming close to tears when reflecting on I Like To Move It in the moments after Idalko Bihoue's win; Neil King came even nearer after Lookaway's triumph while Ben Pauling struggled to speak in the aftermath of Mole Court's emotion-packed success.

The media on course, written and broadcast, had the time to reflect on three brilliant stories. Such opportunities are not always common, though. Jockeys are interviewed moments after intense exercise, while post-race press huddles are always short of time and often disrupted by a presentation.

Why does racing fail to devote enough time to the media? In a number of other sports, media duties are mandatory. High-profile sportspeople doubtless regard it as a chore, but that regular coverage is the reason why they are high-profile. To my mind, premier racing days in 2024 should incorporate time for those involved to address the media, both before key races and afterwards.