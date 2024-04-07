Money matters when it comes to attracting foreign runners to our biggest races - but the little details help as well
Jerome Reynier has already made a pleasing habit of aiming his best horses at some of Britain's best races and, having sent Facteur Cheval across the English Channel twice last year, the newly minted Dubai Turf champion looks set to be a frequent visitor again in 2024.
Reynier's hand is forced slightly by the paucity of top mile and ten-furlong races open to geldings in France, as well as the realisation that the configuration of Longchamp is not ideal for Facteur Cheval, who has shown a tendency to light up on the descent into the false straight.
Reynier already had an invite to the QEII Cup at Sha Tin in his well-tailored jacket pocket and, crucially, officials at the Hong Kong Jockey Club agreed to give him a few days extra after the race to make his decision, even before his scintillating success at Meydan.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 7 April 2024
- Another big race and the Irish just dish out more embarrassment for the Brits
- Jump racing needs Nicky Henderson's superstars firing again - and he certainly deserves a break
- Another Billy Loughnane? The hotshot apprentice punters need to know about as the Flat season kicks into gear
- Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course
- Another big race and the Irish just dish out more embarrassment for the Brits
- Jump racing needs Nicky Henderson's superstars firing again - and he certainly deserves a break
- Another Billy Loughnane? The hotshot apprentice punters need to know about as the Flat season kicks into gear
- Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course