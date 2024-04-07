Money matters when it comes to attracting foreign runners to our biggest races - but the little details help as well

Jerome Reynier has already made a pleasing habit of aiming his best horses at some of Britain's best races and, having sent Facteur Cheval across the English Channel twice last year, the newly minted Dubai Turf champion looks set to be a frequent visitor again in 2024.

Reynier's hand is forced slightly by the paucity of top mile and ten-furlong races open to geldings in France, as well as the realisation that the configuration of Longchamp is not ideal for Facteur Cheval, who has shown a tendency to light up on the descent into the false straight.

Reynier already had an invite to the QEII Cup at Sha Tin in his well-tailored jacket pocket and, crucially, officials at the Hong Kong Jockey Club agreed to give him a few days extra after the race to make his decision, even before his scintillating success at Meydan.