Let's not forget just how big the Rooneys were - and their return is a real ray of light for jump racing
On the back of the Cheltenham Festival slump and some high-profile owners reducing their interests, it feels like a few dark clouds have been hanging over British jump racing.
Therefore the news that leading owners Paul and Clare Rooney are returning to the jumps can be viewed as a ray of light.
Memories fade with time and it is easy to forget just how prominent the couple's blue-and-yellow-quartered silks once were. Only JP McManus had more winners and runners in Britain in the three seasons between 2016 and 2019 and their total departure from the jumps in 2020 was a catastrophic blow to the winter game.
- City Of Troy's reputation hangs in the balance - the next few months will decide his place in Coolmore's pantheon
- It shouldn't be all doom and gloom - indeed this could be racing's opportunity to relaunch
- The rise of the red hood: racing's latest fad goes against the basic goal of the sport
- After five years without him, we're missing John McCririck now more than ever
- Yet another promising British talent heads abroad - and it's hard to see the pattern changing any time soon
