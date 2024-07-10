Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Let's not forget just how big the Rooneys were - and their return is a real ray of light for jump racing

author image
Reporter
Owner Paul Rooney (left) with his racing manager Jason Maguire
Paul Rooney (left) with his racing manager Jason MaguireCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

On the back of the Cheltenham Festival slump and some high-profile owners reducing their interests, it feels like a few dark clouds have been hanging over British jump racing.

Therefore the news that leading owners Paul and Clare Rooney are returning to the jumps can be viewed as a ray of light.

Memories fade with time and it is easy to forget just how prominent the couple's blue-and-yellow-quartered silks once were. Only JP McManus had more winners and runners in Britain in the three seasons between 2016 and 2019 and their total departure from the jumps in 2020 was a catastrophic blow to the winter game.

