Let's keep jumps talk to a minimum for now - the Flat season still has plenty of life in it

The core jumps season is just beginning to loom on the horizon, which is great news if you prefer your racing over three miles, but unfortunate if you believe it is sacrilegious to mention the J word before October at the earliest.

Either way, there is no getting away from it. This week, we saw professional boxer Richard Riakporhe posing topless alongside Constitution Hill for a photoshoot, while Paul Nicholls has shared clips of some of his stable stars.

The popularity of the jumps (not just the Cheltenham Festival) has been evident in the recent results of our People's Champion vote and there will be many people already counting down to Chepstow's opening fixture next month.