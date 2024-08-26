Lessons from Asia need to be heeded by politicians and regulators in the UK

Delegates to this week's Asian Racing Conference in Sapporo, Japan have been provided with plenty of reading material in advance.

It comes in the shape of a collection of articles produced by the Asian Racing Federation's (ARF) council on anti-illegal betting and related financial crime.

The 198-page compendium entitled "Confronting the Threats to Integrity - Illegal Betting Markets and Disruptive Technology" should not just be of interest to racing authorities in Asia.