OpinionAnother View
premium

Keen on horses for courses? Then peerless Tim Easterby is the trainer for you

author image
Matt RennieReporter
Tim Easterby and Winter Power: the filly won the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August
Tim Easterby: a master at horses for coursesCredit: Edward Whitaker

It would make a great question in the sport round across pub quizzes in Yorkshire: who beat Stradivarius at York without ever having to face him?

Well done to anyone who got Copper Knight, who overtook the great stayer as the most prolific horse on the Knavesmire when lighting up a dreadfully bleak day at the track two weeks ago. Dating back to May 2017, he has now won seven times at York, placing him one ahead of Stradivarius and Dakota Gold.

Copper Knight's win kicked off a notable week for Tim Easterby-trained course specialists. Art Power took his Curragh record to a perfect four from four in last weekend's Sapphire Stakes, while in between Ugo Gregory landed a fourth win at Beverley.

Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 14:12, 28 July 2023
icon
