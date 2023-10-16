Jockeys should be encouraged to say 'no' more often - not judged for it

Frankie Dettori's big announcement on Thursday morning hogged the headlines last week and overshadowed comments from two other jockeys that surely deserve further consideration.

Having suggested Dettori should consider postponing his retirement way back in May, I'm not going to start criticising his U-turn now, although US racing's gain is definitely our loss considering the wider media coverage his now aborted farewell tour has generated this year.

One of the main reasons Dettori still looks like a guy half his age in the saddle has been the selective riding policy he has adopted in recent years.