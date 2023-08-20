Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Jockeys deserve our sympathy and support - but saunas cannot be the answer

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
SUNBURY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: A general view at Kempton Park on February 25, 2023 in Sunbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Jockeys have expressed anger and frustration that saunas on British and Irish racecourses are now closedCredit: Alan Crowhurst

At the heart of the saunas debate, once you peel away the sensationalism, red herrings and anger, is a story of jockeys who are suffering. Presented with their testimonies, it is impossible not to feel sympathy. That does not mean returning saunas to racecourses would be the right thing to do. 

This column could head down many different alleyways. It might argue the current landscape is broadly similar to the one that existed during Covid, when jockeys received a 3lb pandemic allowance on top of the longstanding 3lb safety allowance. That safety allowance has now been increased to 4lb and almost all race weights have risen by 2lb. In theory, therefore, a jockey whose minimum weight was previously 8st 10lb ought now to be working up from 8st 12lb.

That's the theory. Sometimes theory and practice do not work in tandem. In theory, the sport believed the Professional Jockeys Association was supportive of the sauna ban, primarily because that was its stated position. Now that position has changed. What has not changed are the reasons why a reintroduction of saunas would be hard to achieve.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 August 2023
icon
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead