It's a desperate time for Welsh sports fans - so thank goodness for this golden age of jump jockeys
What a fun 2024 it has been for a Wales sport fan. The Six Nations resulted in a wooden spoon, Euro 2024 dreams were quashed in a penalty shootout in qualification and even our World Cup-winning darts team was dumped out of the competition in the second round. Where can we find the positives? Jump racing.
I'm not embarrassed to confess to a sense of eager anticipation about the winter months and I genuinely believe the season will prove a golden age in the rich history of Welsh jump jockeys, headed of course by the championship-chasing Sean Bowen.
With 38 winners he is top of the early standings and shaping well in his quest to go one better after losing out in the title race to Harry Cobden last season. Yet he is just one of three Welsh names among the top five in the table, showing the depth of the riding talent in the principality.
