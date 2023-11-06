Ireland is dominating - but it's British jump racing that might just be in a healthier place

If variety really is the spice of life, we could be in for one hell of a jumps season in Britain judging by the results over the last couple of weekends.

At Cheltenham's opening meeting last month 11 different trainers carried off the 14 races over the two days – and it wasn't all about the usual suspects either.

It is true five races went to Ireland, but neither Willie Mullins nor Gordon Elliott were on the scoresheet and British racing should be encouraged that trainers of the quality of Gavin Cromwell (three winners over the two days) and Henry de Bromhead (two winners) are willing to send horses across the Irish Sea outside of the festival in March.