I'm taking on Facile Vega, Honeysuckle and Gaillard Du Mesnil - none of them will win
Let's begin at the end. I simply cannot comprehend just how short Gaillard De Mesnil is in the National Hunt Chase (5.30). I wouldn't back him at 2-1, never mind evens. He's the worst value of the opening day, maybe even of the entire week. I don't fancy him at all; he just doesn't win enough races for my liking.
As long as I'm not in a desperate state of affairs come half five, I'll be laying him heavily. I can't have him at all at that sort of price.
Barry O'Neill is the best rider in the race, by the way, and his decision to get off the solid Mahler Mission, for whom he was booked weeks ago, and move to Minella Crooner is a tip you simply cannot ignore. He wouldn't have done that without good reason and there are bits and pieces of his form over hurdles which have stacked up nicely. He looks a through stayer and the vibes from the Gordon Elliott camp seem to be very strong too.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in