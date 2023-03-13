I'm taking on Facile Vega, Honeysuckle and Gaillard Du Mesnil - none of them will win

Let's begin at the end. I simply cannot comprehend just how short is in the National Hunt Chase (5.30). I wouldn't back him at 2-1, never mind evens. He's the worst value of the opening day, maybe even of the entire week. I don't fancy him at all; he just doesn't win enough races for my liking.

As long as I'm not in a desperate state of affairs come half five, I'll be laying him heavily. I can't have him at all at that sort of price.

Barry O'Neill is the best rider in the race, by the way, and his decision to get off the solid Mahler Mission, for whom he was booked weeks ago, and move to is a tip you simply cannot ignore. He wouldn't have done that without good reason and there are bits and pieces of his form over hurdles which have stacked up nicely. He looks a through stayer and the vibes from the Gordon Elliott camp seem to be very strong too.