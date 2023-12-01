I'm going to back this horse all season until he's beaten - and I think he'll beat Ballyburn at Fairyhouse

Constitution Hill's comeback has been put on ice at a frozen Newcastle, but Fairyhouse might beat the weather and hopefully it does as we kick off with a corker.

The opening Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase (11.45) is a pre-Christmas cracker and there are a whole host of potentially very smart novices on show.

Corbetts Cross , Nick Rockett and Three Card Brag look the main three of interest and, though Emmet Mullins' charge did not please everyone on his recent chase debut at Naas, the fact he has a run under his belt should stand to him now and he is my pick to get his season up and running.