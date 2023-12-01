Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I'm going to back this horse all season until he's beaten - and I think he'll beat Ballyburn at Fairyhouse

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Letsbeclearaboutit: on the way to winning a novice chase at Cork on Sunday
Letsbeclearaboutit: the best bet of the weekend in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Constitution Hill's comeback has been put on ice at a frozen Newcastle, but Fairyhouse might beat the weather and hopefully it does as we kick off with a corker.

The opening Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase (11.45) is a pre-Christmas cracker and there are a whole host of potentially very smart novices on show.

Corbetts Cross, Nick Rockett and Three Card Brag look the main three of interest and, though Emmet Mullins' charge did not please everyone on his recent chase debut at Naas, the fact he has a run under his belt should stand to him now and he is my pick to get his season up and running.

Published on 1 December 2023inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 17:00, 1 December 2023

