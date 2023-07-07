I'm firmly in the Paddington camp - and I also strongly fancy Willie Mullins to be toppled in a bumper

I'm in the Paddington camp, boys and girls, and let me tell you why.

The Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ), the flagship race of Sandown's summer, is a match. Plain and simple. Forget about Dubai Honour and West Wind Blows and concentrate on the top two. These are two superstars.

They are both admirable performers who have won their most recent races over a different distance to the one they are racing over here. Emily Upjohn steps back from 1m4f in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, while Paddington makes his debut over 1m2f after his spectacular victory in the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot.