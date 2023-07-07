Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I'm firmly in the Paddington camp - and I also strongly fancy Willie Mullins to be toppled in a bumper

Paddington (Ryan Moore) wins the St James's Palace Stakes
Paddington: won the St James's Palace Stakes and I fancy him to win the Coral-Eclipse tooCredit: Edward Whitaker

I'm in the Paddington camp, boys and girls, and let me tell you why. 

The Coral-Eclipse (3.40), the flagship race of Sandown's summer, is a match. Plain and simple. Forget about Dubai Honour and West Wind Blows and concentrate on the top two. These are two superstars. 

They are both admirable performers who have won their most recent races over a different distance to the one they are racing over here. Emily Upjohn steps back from 1m4f in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, while Paddington makes his debut over 1m2f after his spectacular victory in the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 18:06, 7 July 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen