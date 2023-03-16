The Gold Cup will turn into a slog - and that means laying Galopin Des Champs
I don't fancy Galopin Des Champs and I'm taking on the three at the top of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) market with Noble Yeats and Stattler.
It is mainly a price thing with Galopin Des Champs. Maybe he will win and maybe he is the best thing since sliced bread, but I have visions of this turning into a war of attrition and he may just be too quick and too classy to win a Gold Cup.
That might sound strange to some people, but the Gold Cup often turns into a slog. Native River and Lord Windermere have both won it in the last decade and I have a feeling it will be that sort of year.
