OpinionUpping The Ante


The Gold Cup will turn into a slog - and that means laying Galopin Des Champs

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Blood Destiny: one of several Triumph Hurdle contenders for Willie Mullins
Blood Destiny: I fancy him to beat stablemate Lossiemouth in the JCB Triumph HurdleCredit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

I don't fancy Galopin Des Champs and I'm taking on the three at the top of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) market with Noble Yeats and Stattler. 

It is mainly a price thing with Galopin Des Champs. Maybe he will win and maybe he is the best thing since sliced bread, but I have visions of this turning into a war of attrition and he may just be too quick and too classy to win a Gold Cup. 

That might sound strange to some people, but the Gold Cup often turns into a slog. Native River and Lord Windermere have both won it in the last decade and I have a feeling it will be that sort of year. 

Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 16:04, 16 March 2023
