I think he's fantastic odds in this and I can't see one horse that I am worried about

Grand National day is a very special day on the calendar. Always was, always will be.

We have to wait until 5.15pm for the main event and I'm hoping it will be worth the wait thanks to . He's the one my pin has landed on, although I don't need to tell you how tricky this puzzle is to solve.

Vanillier would have been trained for this day and this day only, and if the outstanding Gavin Cromwell can get him in the form that saw him win the Albert Bartlett two years ago then I’d be very respectful of his chance off a lovely racing weight of 10st 6lb. He fits the criteria in my book and seems a fair price given what he has already achieved in his career.