'I make him a decent bet to get us up and running for the afternoon' - I'm keen to take on a Willie Mullins favourite at Galway

Just two days to go at the Galway Races and even though it has been a tricky meeting for punters, it certainly hasn't been a bloodbath.

Willie Mullins has taken over the King of Ballybrit crown from Dermot Weld and by the looks of things, he will be wearing it for a while.

The Closutton maestro is triple-handed in the opening Boylesports Download Our App Maiden Hurdle (1.55) and it's a little bit surprising Paul Townend has chosen to pick French import Ninth Titan over decent bumper horse Rath Gaul Boy.