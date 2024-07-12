- More
Huge toll taken on Chris Honour as Hillsin investigation passes a year without a verdict
Last Friday marked a year since a strange day at Worcester when a third-placed finisher in a 0-100 conditional riders' handicap was so controversial it was placed higher than an Anthony Joshua fight on the BBC Sport's news page that day.
The horse was Hillsin, who appeared to travel into the race like a certain winner only for jockey Dylan Kitts to remain motionless and on the bridle as the line approached. A length-and-a-quarter defeat for a horse who drifted from 7-1 to 11-1 sparked social media fury.
The replay on X had almost half a million views on the At The Races account alone. Enormous numbers of people outside of the sport interacted, highlighting the nature of the incident. It needed an urgent investigation from the BHA, which it got, yet more than a year on there has still been no verdict.
