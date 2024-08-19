HRI restricted-race proposal is well intentioned but likely to fall by the wayside

Last week's announcement that Ireland's top four jumps trainers are considering legal action against Horse Racing Ireland because of the initiative to exclude them from 60 races in 2025, has generated plenty of debate, with many accusing the affected handlers of being destructively ambitious and intent on gobbling up every scrap of the programme.

Attracting investment remains the most challenging obstacle in smaller yards' ambition to stay afloat and, according to HRI, the main objective of the plan is "for trainers to encourage owners into their business".

Ultimately, trainers are agents of owners so it can't be a shock those affected have gone down the legal route to protect the patrons in their yard. While Willie Mullins does not have an army of middle- to low-grade horses, Gordon Elliott, Gavin Cromwell and Henry de Bromhead have their fair share of modest handicappers and house plenty of syndicate-owned horses who connections dream of delivering a big day – and that day could easily be among those 60 races.