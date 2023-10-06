How could you possibly rely on Inspiral? I'm taking her on with a cracking each-way wager

Inspiral is a filly you simply have to take on in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (3.15 ). You can't rely on her and I would much rather have a nice few quid each-way on Heredia instead.

The clear form choice is Inspiral, of course she is, and she has quite a bit in hand on official ratings, but the red-hot favourite isn't an absolute certainty to perform to her best and she has disappointed on a few occasions, most notably when inexplicably getting turned over by Prosperous Voyage in last season's Falmouth Stakes.

She is vulnerable on her Royal Ascot performance this season and even more so on her run in the Sussex Stakes. Admittedly, that was on a horrible surface at Goodwood, and on her recent display at Deauville she should win. However, she just doesn't tick all the boxes, and for me the solid bet is the rapidly improving Heredia , who is really starting to get her act together right now.