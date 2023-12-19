Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Horses do not belong to trainers - the BHA's kite-flying over handicap limits is nonsensical

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott, often associated with multiple runners in major handicaps
The BHA's kite-flying exercise in regard to a four-horse limit to trainer representation in major handicaps has split opinions on British/Irish lines. 

In Ireland, it has been viewed as a crude mechanism specifically designed to thwart the influence of leading Irish trainers, provoking a predominantly negative reaction, which has been hostile in places.

If I'm correct in assessing the reaction in Britain, the proposal is going down generally well. I've read much positive commentary, about making things "fairer" and making handicaps "more competitive". However, whether the subtext is acknowledged or not, any warmth of reaction has revolved around the likely restriction of opportunities for the Irish.

Published on 19 December 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:09, 19 December 2023

