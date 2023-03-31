Hoping to steal a few quid this weekend, starting with Burglar in the opener at Kempton

The Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster gets the Flat turf season under way in Britain, but the ground at Town Moor is going to be pretty testing so for that reason I will be giving the meeting a wide berth.

That said, I must admit I said the exact same thing about the Curragh last weekend and look what happened. Three winning favourites and not a single winner returned at a double-digit SP. It turned into a profitable day for most punters.

After saying all that, it is actually on the Flat where I will go for my first proper bet on Saturday. The opener on the all-weather at Kempton is the Unibet Horseracing Betting Operator Of The Year EBF Novice Stakes (1.30) and I'm confident will steal the prize.