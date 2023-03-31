Racing Post logo
OpinionUpping The Ante
premium

Hoping to steal a few quid this weekend, starting with Burglar in the opener at Kempton

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Gavin Cromwell: "It's the stuff you dream of. It's hard to put it all into words, if I'm being honest. It's just been a fantastic week."
Gavin Cromwell: trains wager of the weekend Law EllaCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster gets the Flat turf season under way in Britain, but the ground at Town Moor is going to be pretty testing so for that reason I will be giving the meeting a wide berth. 

That said, I must admit I said the exact same thing about the Curragh last weekend and look what happened. Three winning favourites and not a single winner returned at a double-digit SP. It turned into a profitable day for most punters. 

After saying all that, it is actually on the Flat where I will go for my first proper bet on Saturday. The opener on the all-weather at Kempton is the Unibet Horseracing Betting Operator Of The Year EBF Novice Stakes (1.30) and I'm confident Burglar will steal the prize. 

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 16:31, 31 March 2023
icon
