He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer

Quality over quantity this weekend, that's for sure, and some of these Grade 1 races need to be stripped of their status sooner rather than later.

The Saturday showpiece is Haydock’s Betfair Chase (3.00 ) and much of the chat this week has been about the participation of Bravemansgame and the decision by connections to give Daryl Jacob the opportunity to partner last season's King George winner for the first time.

Whatever about the talk about him competing, I can only imagine the clamour should he not have turned up and left the remaining three to fight it out.