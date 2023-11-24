He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
Quality over quantity this weekend, that's for sure, and some of these Grade 1 races need to be stripped of their status sooner rather than later.
The Saturday showpiece is Haydock’s Betfair Chase (3.00) and much of the chat this week has been about the participation of Bravemansgame and the decision by connections to give Daryl Jacob the opportunity to partner last season's King George winner for the first time.
Whatever about the talk about him competing, I can only imagine the clamour should he not have turned up and left the remaining three to fight it out.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
- This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame
- Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut
- I can't wait to get stuck into Champions Day with this confident bet in the opener
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
- This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame
- Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut
- I can't wait to get stuck into Champions Day with this confident bet in the opener