Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Grand National's rejuvenation is a wonderful success story - so let's please lose the hysteria

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
The Grand National has come a long way since the turn of the millennium
The Grand National has come a long way since the turn of the millennium Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

If there is one thing racing does better than most sports, then surely hysteria is it – so it will be interesting to see the reaction in Liverpool on Tuesday, when the weights for this year's Randox Grand National are revealed by BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood.

There was plenty of consternation this month when Britain supplied just 31 of the initial 85 entries for the great race, and with only 19 of those 31 British entries rated on 142 or higher – the bottom handicap mark in three of the last five Nationals – it doesn't take a genius to work out Greenwood's list is going to be dominated, especially at the top end, by Irish-trained runners.

Of course this is not an ideal scenario from a British perspective but, when you combine 20 years of trying to transform the National into the highest-quality spectacle with the current domination at the top of the sport by Irish-trained runners, what exactly does anyone expect?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 February 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 February 2023
icon
more inLewis Porteous
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLewis Porteous