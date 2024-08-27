Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Ashforth
premium

Four score and ten just a number to Peter Harris as July Cup triumph shows there's more to the elderly than medical conditions

author image

There is more to the elderly than comparing medical conditions and taking too long at supermarket check-outs. Take Peter Harris.  

Three years ago, when he was 87, Harris dived into the October Sales and spent almost a million guineas on six yearlings. When he was 88, he plunged in again and spent almost three million guineas on eight yearlings. When he was 89, he held back a bit and bought just two yearlings, one for 310,000gns and the other for an unknown sum. 

Jane Chapple-Hyam must be jolly pleased because all Harris’s purchases have gone to her Newmarket yard, including Mill Stream, who won this year’s Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket. 

