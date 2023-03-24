Forget the start of the Flat, Newbury and Limerick are the best places to play - Johnny Dineen's weekend advice
The Curragh is back in action for the first time in 2023 on Saturday and I will be staying well away from Irish Flat headquarters with my cash.
Huge fields on extremely testing terrain is a shortcut to the poorhouse, and I would recommend you purchase a Euromillions quickpick ticket before trying to pick any winners on the opening day of the Flat turf season in Ireland. Stay as far away from it as you can would be my advice – I’m speaking from experience too.
The jumps action in Britain will be getting my undivided attention, especially Newbury where there is a six-figure sales bumper and the traditional end-of-season finale at the track in the Grade 2 British EBF BetVictor National Hunt Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2.40). However, neither of those contests appeal to me as an attractive betting medium.
