Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Flooring Porter: the Stayers' Hurdle winner was syndicated on Facebook
Flooring Porter: I will be laying the dual Stayers' Hurdle winner on his first start over fencesCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Flooring Porter fairytale has been one of the most heartwarming stories in recent years, but the chapter on novice chasing might not be such an enjoyable read.

The dual Stayers' Hurdle winner begins life over fences in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices' Chase (4.10) on a fascinating card at Cheltenham and I can't recall too many occasions when I see a horse priced up so short that I want to take on for my full quota.

A chasing debutant rising nine years of age without a win for 18 months, who has lost a fair bit of his old spark and seems to have lost the ability to draw the opposition out of their comfort zones like he once did, is a horse I simply have to lay for a substantial sum. The three against him are no mugs either and Toss Again won't give him too much rope up front.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 18:36, 27 October 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen