Flooring Porter is the lay of the weekend - I just can't have him on my mind for his chase debut
The Flooring Porter fairytale has been one of the most heartwarming stories in recent years, but the chapter on novice chasing might not be such an enjoyable read.
The dual Stayers' Hurdle winner begins life over fences in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices' Chase (4.10) on a fascinating card at Cheltenham and I can't recall too many occasions when I see a horse priced up so short that I want to take on for my full quota.
A chasing debutant rising nine years of age without a win for 18 months, who has lost a fair bit of his old spark and seems to have lost the ability to draw the opposition out of their comfort zones like he once did, is a horse I simply have to lay for a substantial sum. The three against him are no mugs either and Toss Again won't give him too much rope up front.
