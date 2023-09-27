Racing Post logo
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

Fixture chaos can't be solved by Britain alone - and the premierisation concept isn't nearly radical enough

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
One Look and Billy Lee streak clear of the field in the Goffs
One Look's sparkling Goffs Million debut at the Curragh on Sunday was part of another crammed Saturday afternoon of racingCredit: Patrick McCann

October is upon us and still we await the 2024 fixture list for British racing. We probably shouldn't be surprised because the body of work involved in making the premierisation concept fly really is unfathomable.

It's been a recurring thought ever since the plans were announced back in May. They were described as radical at the time but the truth is they aren't nearly radical enough because fixture saturation levels are so endemic.

That's also doubtless why the process is taking so long. It's one thing for stakeholders to sit around a table and embrace the idea of micro pain for macro gain but it's another thing then for the affected parties to sign off on torpedoing their bottom line. Fewer races, reduced prize-money at the majority of fixtures and the onset of a fixtures equivalent of the graveyard shift? Not an easy sell.

Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 14:15, 27 September 2023
