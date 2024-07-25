- More
Destined for stardom: the trainer (and seriously nice guy) who is showing a stunning level-stakes profit in both codes this year
When Ted Walsh is your father-in-law, you have probably already passed your toughest test in life, but Ross O'Sullivan looks on the verge of passing another tricky assignment – moving up to the next level of the training ranks.
It is a feat not easily achieved in this modern era of superpower stables, but recent events suggest O'Sullivan, who is married to Katie Walsh, could make the breakthrough into the second tier behind the big boys.
If you chucked a tenner on each of O'Sullivan's 57 runners on the Flat in Ireland this season, you would be a whopping €404.60 richer now. That is pretty sensational.
