Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Culling Group 1 races is the real answer if racing is so keen to show itself at its very best

Jim Crowley is in danger of picking up a significant ban for his use of the whip on Hukum (right) in the King George
Hukum (right) and Westover battle out a spine-tingling finish to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Premierisation – it’s a topical concept at present, what with proposed changes to the fixture list designed to showcase racing at its best on Saturday afternoons.

Although there was qualified buy-in from most parties when the issue was aired in May, it remains to be seen whether premierisation actually flies. But even if the prototype gets off the ground, it will hardly amount to a radical overhaul. It will still be working within the context of constraints that have routinely hampered the sport’s advancement, optimising what we already have, which is not going to make converts of the uninitiated.

In terms of making new converts, the biggest lure any sport can present to the unversed is its showpiece events. That means vibrant Group 1 races of the kind we saw when Ascot hosted the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 August 2023Last updated 14:06, 7 August 2023
icon
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat